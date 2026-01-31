Hardaway accumulated 22 points (6-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and two rebounds in 25 minutes off the bench during Friday's 122-109 win over the Clippers.

The 33-year-old forward has been on fire from downtown over the last week. Hardaway has buried at least three three-pointers in four straight games, averaging 19.5 points, 4.8 treys, 4.5 boards and 2.0 assists in 27.8 minutes from the second unit during that time while shooting a stellar 52.8 percent (19-for-36) from beyond the arc.