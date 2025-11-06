Hardaway registered 18 points (7-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt) and three rebounds over 24 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 122-112 win over Miami.

The four made three-pointers tied Hardaway's season high. The veteran wing has hit for at least one trey in all seven games to begin the campaign, averaging 11.3 points, 2.4 threes, 1.6 boards and 1.1 assists in 23.3 minutes a contest as a key part of the Nuggets' second unit.