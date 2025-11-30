Hardaway closed with 23 points (8-14 FG, 7-11 3Pt) and three rebounds over 27 minutes during Saturday's 130-112 win over the Suns.

Hardaway caught fire in the win, connecting on a season-high seven three-pointers. The 23 points also matched his season-high, the fourth game in his past five in which he has scored double digits. As per usual, Hardaway offers nothing outside of points and threes, making him a streaming candidate and nothing more.