Nuggets' Tim Hardaway: Effective off bench vs. Chicago
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hardaway accumulated 23 points (6-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 8-12 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 28 minutes during Saturday's 136-120 win over the Bulls.
Hardaway led the Nuggets' bench in scoring and finished on the team in that category. It was his 12th game of at least 20 points, three of which have come over his last six outings. Hardaway has connected on 40.4 percent of his three-point attempts since the new year, and since then has averaged 15.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 3.1 threes over 29.1 minutes per game.
