Nuggets' Tim Hardaway: Enters starting lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hardaway will start Saturday's game against the Rockets, Bennett Durando of The Denver Post reports.
The Nuggets are opting for more floor spacing Saturday, as Hardaway will replace Bruce Brown in the first unit. Over his last two appearances, Hardaway is averaging 12.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.0 three-pointers.
