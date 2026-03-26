Nuggets' Tim Hardaway: Fails to fire in victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hardaway ended Wednesday's 142-135 victory over the Mavericks with four points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and two assists across 27 minutes.
Hardaway went cold from the floor, continuing a pattern of recent inconsistent performances. Although his role has remained relatively predictable, his shooting has been on and off, making him a tough player to hold in standard leagues. In eight appearances over the past two weeks, he has been outside the top 250, averaging 11.5 points and 2.6 three-pointers in 24.1 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Nuggets' Tim Hardaway: Pours in 18 points during win•
-
Nuggets' Tim Hardaway: Lands seven triples in win•
-
Nuggets' Tim Hardaway: Lands four triples in win•
-
Nuggets' Tim Hardaway: Explodes from beyond the arc•
-
Nuggets' Tim Hardaway: Paces bench in loss•
-
Nuggets' Tim Hardaway: Drains four treys Friday•