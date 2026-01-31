Nuggets head coach David Adelman said after Friday's 122-109 win over the Clippers that Hardaway tweaked his ankle during the contest and will be re-examined Saturday, Brendan Vogt of TheDNVR.com reports. Hardaway finished the game with 22 points (6-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and two rebounds in 25 minutes off the bench.

The 33-year-old wing continued his hot-shooting ways from downtown in the win, burying at least three three-pointers for the fourth game in a row en route to finishing second on the team in scoring behind Nikola Jokic (31 points). Hardaway was denied the opportunity to potentially add to his scoring haul, however, as he checked out of the game for good with 7:20 left in the fourth quarter to get his ankle checked out in the locker room. The Nuggets should provide an update on Hardaway's status when they release their next injury report later Saturday in advance of Sunday's game versus the Thunder.