Hardaway accumulated 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 31 minutes during Friday's 112-109 win over the Rockets.

Hardaway played a season-high 31 minutes, stepping into a larger role after Aaron Gordon was forced from the game due to a hamstring injury. With Christian Braun (ankle) also on the pine, it could be Hardaway who steps into the starting lineup, starting Saturday against the Kings. Despite the looming uptick in playing time, Hardaway remains a viable option only for those needing threes.