Hardaway logged 17 points (5-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT) and six rebounds in 27 minutes during Friday's 134-133 win over Atlanta.

Hardaway provided a spark off the bench for Denver, leading the second unit in points. The veteran swingman has scored in double figures in six straight games, shooting 41.9 percent from beyond the arc during that span. He also chipped in a season-high six rebounds Friday. While it's encouraging to see Hardaway contribute on the glass, he rarely provides much fantasy value outside points and three-pointers.