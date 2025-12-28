Hardaway closed Saturday's 127-126 loss to Orlando with 20 points (6-14 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes.

Hardaway has moved into the starting lineup due to the absence of Cameron Johnson (knee), and it's safe to say the veteran is making the most of his opportunity. Including starts and bench appearances, this was Hardaway's fourth straight game with at least 19 points while shooting an impressive 20-for-46 from three-point range in that stretch. Hardaway should remain productive as long as he continues to make the most of his floor-spacing ability while sharing the floor with Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic.