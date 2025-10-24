Hardaway finished Thursday's 137-131 overtime loss to the Warriors with 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal across 22 minutes.

Hardaway saw a solid role off the bench in his Denver debut, and he logged more minutes than Peyton Watson (16) and Bruce Brown (19). Hardaway doesn't offer much upside outside of points and three-pointers, however, so his fantasy value is likely going to be limited to deeper formats.