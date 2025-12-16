Nuggets' Tim Hardaway: Plays season-high 40 minutes
Hardaway finished Monday's 128-125 overtime victory over the Rockets with 13 points (4-10 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, two assists and two steals over 40 minutes.
Hardaway started the second half for the injured Peyton Watson (side), logging a season high in minutes. With Aaron Gordon (hamstring) already sidelined, Watson's potential absence in the future could open a path to big minutes for Hardaway. He's quietly reached double digits in scoring in nine consecutive outings, during which Hardaway has averaged 14.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.6 three-pointers in 28.9 minutes per contest.
