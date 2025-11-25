Hardaway posted 13 points (5-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block in 27 minutes during Monday's 125-115 victory over the Grizzlies.

Hardaway continues to offer very little outside some sporadic scoring, tallying fewer than 15 points for the fifth straight game. Despite an unexpected opportunity due to injuries to other players, Hardaway has been largely underwhelming, averaging 10.6 points and 2.0 three-pointers in 24.8 minutes per game over the past eight contests.