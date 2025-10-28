Hardaway closed with 20 points (7-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and three assists over 32 minutes off the bench during Monday's 127-114 victory over Minnesota.

The veteran forward topped 30 minutes for the first time in three games as a member of the Nuggets, and Hardaway's 20 points and four made threes were more than he produced in the first two games combined. The elevated usage came in part as a result of Cameron Johnson (shoulder) checking in and out of the lineup before finally calling it a night in the fourth quarter. If Johnson winds up missing additional time, Hardaway should see a bigger workload and could move into the starting five.