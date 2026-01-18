Hardaway ended Saturday's 121-115 victory over the Wizards with 30 points (10-18 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and two rebounds in 36 minutes.

Only three Nuggets produced double digits on the night, but Hardaway wasn't even the team's leading scorer, as Jamal Murray went off for 42. It was still a season-best scoring effort for Hardaway, and the veteran forward has delivered double-digit points in all eight of his January appearances, averaging 18.8 points, 3.9 threes, 2.4 boards and 1.3 assists on the month.