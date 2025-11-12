Nuggets' Tim Hardaway: Quiet in 24 minutes
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hardaway racked up six points (2-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 122-108 victory over the Kings.
Hardaway saw a sizable workload in the win, but he couldn't get much going offensively. Despite this dud, Hardaway has been a viable fantasy asset in deeper formats thus far. Through 10 games, he holds regular-season averages of 10.9 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.5 three-pointers in 23.0 minutes per contest.
