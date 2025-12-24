Hardaway ended with 23 points (8-13 FG, 7-12 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over 29 minutes during Tuesday's 131-130 loss to the Mavericks.

Hardaway was lights-out from deep Tuesday, drilling a game-high seven three-pointers in the Nuggets' narrow loss. After scoring just eight points in a spot start Saturday, the veteran has bounced back with consecutive 20-point outings off the bench to open the week. While streakiness has long been part of his profile, Hardaway is shooting better than 40.0 percent from beyond the arc through 29 games this season, a mark he has never sustained over a full campaign.