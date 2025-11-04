Nuggets' Tim Hardaway: Scores five points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hardaway recorded five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 23 minutes during Monday's 130-124 victory over the Kings.
Hardaway has posted modest production through six games, averaging 7.5 points and 2.2 three-pointers in 23.2 minutes. His limited usage on a loaded Nuggets team makes him primarily relevant in deeper fantasy leagues.
