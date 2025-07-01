Hardaway agreed to a one-year deal with the Nuggets on Tuesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Hardaway spent the 2024-25 campaign with the Pistons, playing and starting in 77 games. The veteran sharpshooter averaged 11.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 40.6 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from deep. Denver will be the fifth team Hardaway has played for during his NBA career.