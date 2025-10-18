Hardaway tallied 13 points (4-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist over 22 minutes during the Nuggets' 94-91 preseason loss to the Thunder on Friday.

Hardaway was moved into the Nuggets' starting five for Friday's preseason finale due to the absence of Christian Braun (rest). Hardaway reached double-digit points for a second straight game, and his four triples were tied with Julian Strawther for most on the Nuggets. Hardaway signed a one-year contract with the Nuggets in the offseason after spending the 2024-25 campaign with the Pistons, and the veteran guard figures to serve in a rotational role off the bench for the 2025-26 regular season.