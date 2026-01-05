Hardaway will sit out Monday's game against the 76ers due to illness management.

After logging 34 minutes in Sunday's 127-115 loss to the Nets and finishing with 26 points, two rebounds and one assist, Hardaway is joining several other teammates on the sideline Monday in what looks to be a maintenance day. Along with Hardaway, the Nuggets have ruled out seven other players for the second leg of the back-to-back set, leaving the team with just nine available players.