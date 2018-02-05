Nuggets' Torrey Craig: 21 minutes in win
Craig produced eight points (3-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 21 minutes in Saturday's 115-108 win over the Warriors.
The two-way contract USC Upstate product is making the most of his time with the parent club, averaging 6.4 points, 4.4 boards, 0.4 blocks and 21 minutes per contest over his last five games with the Nuggets. Craig is quietly inching his way up Denver's depth chart, supplying quality back-up minutes at both wing spots.
