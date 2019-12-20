Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Absent from injury report
Craig (illness) isn't on the injury report for Friday's game against Minnesota.
Craig left Wednesday's matchup with an illness, but it appears he's ready to roll for Friday's clash after the team took him off the injury report. He's averaging 4.6 and 1.4 rebounds over his last five games.
