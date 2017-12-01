Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Assigned to G-League
Craig was assigned to the G-League's Sioux Falls Skyforce on Friday.
Craig has seen just six minutes at the NBA level this season. But, he's garnering significant run in the G-League, averaging 35.0 minutes per game and posting 25.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.2 steals.
