Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Back to bench role
Craig is not in the starting lineup Saturday against the Cavaliers, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
The 29-year-old had five points and three rebounds in 18 minutes during Wednesday's spot start, but he'll return to the bench with Will Barton (personal) back in action Saturday. Craig didn't play in two of the three previous games ahead of the start, so he may not be involved in the rotation.
