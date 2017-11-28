Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Called up to NBA
Craig was called up to the NBA from the G-League's Sioux Falls Skyforce on Tuesday.
Craig has yet to play in the NBA this year, but has been seeing significant run in the G-League. In his 35.0 minutes per game, he's averaging 25.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.2 steals in six appearances.
