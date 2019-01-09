Craig ended with 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt), 16 rebounds, and four assists in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 103-99 victory over Miami.

Craig played a whopping 39 minutes Tuesday. managing to pull down a career-high 16 boards in the process. Gary Harris (hamstring) sat this one out with certainly helped Craig who also matched his season-high with four assists. Harris' injury doesn't sound too serious and Craig will likely continue to trend down upon his return and can be left for just the deeper formats.