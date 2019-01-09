Craig ended with 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt), 16 rebounds, and four assists in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 103-99 victory over Miami.

Craig played a whopping 39 minutes Tuesday. managing to pull down a career-high 16 boards in the process. Gary Harris (hamstring) sat this one out with certainly helped Craig who also matched his season-high with four assists. Harris' injury doesn't sound too serious and Craig will likely continue to trend down upon his return and can be left for just the deeper formats.

More News
Our Latest Stories