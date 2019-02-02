Craig totaled 22 points (8-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 34 minutes in the Nuggets' 136-122 win over the Rockets on Friday.

The second-year wing's move back to the bench clearly didn't hurt his production whatsoever, as Craig actually accumulated a career-high point tally in the high-scoring win. The 28-year-old had been good for the occasional double-digit scoring contribution while in the starting five, and he's proven capable of offering solid production across the stat sheet when seeing sufficient minutes. Even in a second-unit role, Craig is likely to still be afforded a serviceable allotment of playing time on the majority of nights, preserving his value in deeper formats and as a cost-conscious DFS option.