Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Career-high scoring tally off bench
Craig totaled 22 points (8-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 34 minutes in the Nuggets' 136-122 win over the Rockets on Friday.
The second-year wing's move back to the bench clearly didn't hurt his production whatsoever, as Craig actually accumulated a career-high point tally in the high-scoring win. The 28-year-old had been good for the occasional double-digit scoring contribution while in the starting five, and he's proven capable of offering solid production across the stat sheet when seeing sufficient minutes. Even in a second-unit role, Craig is likely to still be afforded a serviceable allotment of playing time on the majority of nights, preserving his value in deeper formats and as a cost-conscious DFS option.
More News
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...