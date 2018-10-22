Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Chips in across the board in start
Craig finished with five points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 26 minutes during Sunday's 100-98 victory over Golden State.
Craig moved into the starting lineup with Will Barton ailing due to a groin injury. In his 26 minutes on the floor, Craig was able to provide some across the board production albeit on low volume. If Barton is forced to miss additional time, Craig could be set for a nice run with the starters. That being said, his short-term value is still really limited to deeper formats.
