Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Cleared to play
Craig (shoulder) is available Saturday against the Pacers, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.
Craig could make his return following a one-game absence. Over his past eight appearances, he's averaging 3.4 points and 2.0 rebounds in 9.9 minutes.
