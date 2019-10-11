Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Coming off bench again
Craig isn't in the starting lineup for Thursday's preseason game against the Clippers, Chris Dempsey of the Nuggets' official site reports.
Craig will come off the bench for the second straight contest, while Will Barton gets another opportunity to prove his case for the starting small forward job. This battle figures to continue leading up to the regular season, as neither player has been able to pull noticeably ahead.
