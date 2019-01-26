Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Coming off bench Friday
Craig will play a reserve role in Friday's matchup with the Suns, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.
Craig has started 35-of-41 games for an often injured Nuggets squad this year. However, with Gary Harris and Will Barton finally healthy he will return to his expected reserve role Friday. His minutes will presumably take a hit as well assuming the aforementioned players maintain their health.
