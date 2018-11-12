Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Coming off bench Sunday
Craig will come off the bench in Sunday's game against the Bucks, Adam Mares of DenverStiffs.com reports.
With the Nuggets getting off to some slow starts, head coach Mike Malone will switch up the team's starting five. Juancho Hernangomez will enter the starting five and likely see some extended run as a result. Craig has played limited minutes as of late for the Nuggets and chances are he sees his role reduced even more.
More News
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Plays nine minutes in Friday's loss•
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Expected to remain in starting five•
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Chips in across the board in start•
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Enters starting lineup•
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Coming off bench Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Plays 22 minutes in starting role•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?