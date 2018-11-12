Craig will come off the bench in Sunday's game against the Bucks, Adam Mares of DenverStiffs.com reports.

With the Nuggets getting off to some slow starts, head coach Mike Malone will switch up the team's starting five. Juancho Hernangomez will enter the starting five and likely see some extended run as a result. Craig has played limited minutes as of late for the Nuggets and chances are he sees his role reduced even more.