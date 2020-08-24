Craig will come off the bench for Sunday's Game 4 against the Jazz, Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports reports.
After a wake-up call blowout in Game 3, Denver will mix things up and shift Craig to the bench. Monte Morris will start in his place alongside Jamal Murray, Jerami Grant, Paul Millsap and Nikola Jokic.
