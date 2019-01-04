Craig will be in the starting lineup once again for Thursday's game against the Kings, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.

Craig will continue his starting streak at shooting guard with Gary Harris still not back to full strength. In his last start on Tuesday, Craig recorded 13 points, four rebounds, an assists and a block across 25 minutes. However, his minutes could take a dip with Harris getting more run in his second game back.

More News
Our Latest Stories