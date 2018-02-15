Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Dealing with groin, hamstring injury
Craig, who is inactive for Thursday's contest against the Bucks, is recovering from a groin/hamstring injury, Gina Mizell of the Denver Post reports.
It was originally thought Craig was inactive for Thursday's game to conserve his available days at the NBA level as a result of his two-way contract. But, it turns out that Craig is nursing an injury, with coach Michael Malone opting to give him some extra time to recover before the All-Star break.
