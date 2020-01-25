Craig contributed 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block in 35 minutes during Friday's 113-106 win over the Pelicans.

Craig finished with season highs in scoring, rebounding, threes and minutes, and he continues to draw starts with Paul Millsap (knee) and Jamal Murray (ankle) sidelined. Craig can't be expected to produce such impressive counting stats on anything close to a consistent basis, as this was his first time earning 30-plus minutes thus far this season. Still, he has clearly earned the trust of coach Michael Malone, and Craig could be a decent option in daily leagues heading into Sunday's bout versus the Rockets.