Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Double-double in 35 minutes
Craig contributed 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block in 35 minutes during Friday's 113-106 win over the Pelicans.
Craig finished with season highs in scoring, rebounding, threes and minutes, and he continues to draw starts with Paul Millsap (knee) and Jamal Murray (ankle) sidelined. Craig can't be expected to produce such impressive counting stats on anything close to a consistent basis, as this was his first time earning 30-plus minutes thus far this season. Still, he has clearly earned the trust of coach Michael Malone, and Craig could be a decent option in daily leagues heading into Sunday's bout versus the Rockets.
More News
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.