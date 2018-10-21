Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Enters starting lineup
Craig is in the starting five for Sunday's game against Golden State, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Denver's usual starter at small forward, Will Barton (groin) has been ruled out indefinitely, so Torrey Craig is the next man up. He'll likely be tasked with guarding Kevin Durant in the third game of the regular season.
More News
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Coming off bench Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Plays 22 minutes in starting role•
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: In starting lineup Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Wearing mask•
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Set to sign guaranteed deal•
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Receives qualifying offer•
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Mike Barner offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...