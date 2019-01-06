Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Exceeds expectations in win
Craig put up 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and recorded three rebounds along with an assist and a block across 29 minutes Saturday against the Hornets.
Craig was held to just two points in his team's last contest, but he bounced back in a 123-110 victory. He sank two threes for the third time in the last five matchups, although his scoring output on the year shouldn't create much excitement for fantasy owners. Craig is averaging 5.5 points and 3.7 rebounds across 31 contests so far this season.
