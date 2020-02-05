Craig is not in the starting lineup Tuesday versus the Trail Blazers, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.

The 29-year-old started the last 11 games for the Nuggets, but he'll move back to the bench with Gary Harris returning to the lineup. Craig is averaging 3.2 points and 2.0 rebounds over 11.5 minutes in 22 games off the bench this season.