Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Exits with facial injury
Craig exited Wednesday's tilt with Portland due to an undisclosed facial injury, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Craig hurt his face in a collision with teammate Monte Morris during the second quarter of Game 2. He appeared to be in intense pain and reportedly was bleeding on the floor. At this point it's unclear what exactly happened or if Craig'll return during the second half. If he's unable to, look for Will Barton to see an uptick in run.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...