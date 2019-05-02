Craig exited Wednesday's tilt with Portland due to an undisclosed facial injury, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Craig hurt his face in a collision with teammate Monte Morris during the second quarter of Game 2. He appeared to be in intense pain and reportedly was bleeding on the floor. At this point it's unclear what exactly happened or if Craig'll return during the second half. If he's unable to, look for Will Barton to see an uptick in run.