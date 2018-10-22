Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Expected to remain in starting five
Craig is expected to remain in the starting lineup while Will Barton nurses a groin injury, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
Craig had a modest five points, nine rebounds and two assists in Sunday's win over the Warriors, a game he started in place of the ailing Barton. The team hasn't provided a firm return timetable for Barton, who will seek outside opinions after undergoing an MRI, but the prevailing expectation is that Barton could end up missing multiple weeks. As such, Craig's fantasy value gets a boost in the short term, though he remains a relatively low-end option in most formats.
More News
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Chips in across the board in start•
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Enters starting lineup•
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Coming off bench Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Plays 22 minutes in starting role•
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: In starting lineup Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Wearing mask•
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Mike Barner offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...