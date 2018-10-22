Craig is expected to remain in the starting lineup while Will Barton nurses a groin injury, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Craig had a modest five points, nine rebounds and two assists in Sunday's win over the Warriors, a game he started in place of the ailing Barton. The team hasn't provided a firm return timetable for Barton, who will seek outside opinions after undergoing an MRI, but the prevailing expectation is that Barton could end up missing multiple weeks. As such, Craig's fantasy value gets a boost in the short term, though he remains a relatively low-end option in most formats.