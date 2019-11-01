Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Expected to start Thursday
Craig is expected to start Thursday versus New Orleans, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.
With Will Barton out with toe inflammation Thursday, Craig will expectedly step into the starting lineup and see a larger role than usual.
