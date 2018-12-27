Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Fills out stat sheet in loss
Craig compiled 10 points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals across 34 minutes in the Nuggets' 111-103 loss to the Spurs on Wednesday.
Craig continues to draw starts while Gary Harris (hip) remains sidelined, and he's managed to pitch in nicely on the scoreboard and the boards on several occasions during December. Craig's offensive involvement is understandably capped, however, as he's averaging just 6.8 shot attempts per contest across 10 December contests.
More News
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...