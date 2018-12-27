Craig compiled 10 points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals across 34 minutes in the Nuggets' 111-103 loss to the Spurs on Wednesday.

Craig continues to draw starts while Gary Harris (hip) remains sidelined, and he's managed to pitch in nicely on the scoreboard and the boards on several occasions during December. Craig's offensive involvement is understandably capped, however, as he's averaging just 6.8 shot attempts per contest across 10 December contests.