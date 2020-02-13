Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Gets fourth straight start
Craig drew the start at small forward and finished with five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), eight rebounds and four assists across 30 minutes Wednesday in the Nuggets' 120-116 overtime loss to the Lakers.
After moving to the bench for the Feb. 4 win over the Trail Blazers, Craig has slotted back into a starting role on the wing for the past four games while Will Barton (knee) has been sidelined. Craig has seen 30-plus minutes in each of those contests, but he's averaging just 8.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.3 three-pointers and 1.3 assists. The swingman has some temporary 14- or 16-team utility at the moment, but that'll go away once Barton and Michael Porter (ankle) are likely back in action following the All-Star break.
