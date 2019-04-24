Craig amassed one point (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, and one block in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 108-90 Game 5 win over the Spurs.

Craig provided superb defense on DeMar DeRozan and went to work on the glass. While he wasn't able to replicate Saturday's effort offensively, Nuggets coach Michael Malone has every reason to keep starting Craig and relying on him to play decent minutes as the series shifts to San Antonio for Thursday's Game 6.