Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Grabs six boards in Monday's loss
Craig compiled two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 17 minutes during Monday's 123-104 loss to the 76ers.
Craig saw more time than any reserve besides Devin Harris, who earned 21 minutes. Meanwhile, veterans Richard Jefferson and Darrell Arthur were both healthy scratches and sophomore Malik Beasley received just five minutes. Prior to Monday's tilt, Craig was averaging 8.3 points (59.1 FG, 66.7 3Pt, 75.0 FT), 4.5 rebounds, 1.0 three, 0.5 assists, and 0.3 steals across 16.3 minutes through four March matchups.
