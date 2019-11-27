Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Healthy scratch for Tuesday's win
Craig (DNP-Coach's Decision) did not see the floor during Tuesday's 117-104 win over the Wizards.
Craig is averaging 2.8 points (34.1 FG, 20.0 3Pt, 44.4 FT), 2.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 blocks, 0.4 steals and 0.3 threes in 14.4 minutes through 13 appearances this season. He hasn't been a factor for fantasy purposes, and that's unlikely to change barring a bunch of injuries along the wing.
