Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Hurts arm Tuesday
Craig sustained an apparent left arm injury in the final minute of Tuesday's 133-107 win over the Timberwolves, the Associated Press reports. He finished the night with six points (2-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three assists and one block.
The wing picked up the injury while attempting to swat a shot attempt away with 14 seconds remaining and appeared to be in a good deal of pain. More information regarding the nature and extent of Craig's issue will be revealed when the Nuggets release their initial injury report ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Mavericks.
