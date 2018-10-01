Nuggets' Torrey Craig: In starting lineup Sunday
Craig will start at shooting guard in Sunday's preseason game against the Lakers, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.
Craig is taking the spot of Gary Harris (hamstring) on Sunday, and while it is just the preseason, Craig's spot in the starting lineup is a good sign for his role in the Nuggets' backcourt this season.
